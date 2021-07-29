Chi Gastoken (CHI) Price Tops $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. Chi Gastoken has a market cap of $433,449.47 and approximately $125,799.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chi Gastoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

