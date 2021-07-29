China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.94. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 8,670 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.17.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 57.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.48%. The business had revenue of $86.07 million during the quarter.
About China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.
Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.