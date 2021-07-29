China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.94. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 8,670 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 57.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.48%. The business had revenue of $86.07 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

