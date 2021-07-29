China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ZXAIY opened at $0.33 on Thursday. China Zenix Auto International has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.31.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter.

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. It offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

