Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Choice Hotels International worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 555.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,618,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $536,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 609,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $3,775,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

NYSE:CHH opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.57. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

