Christy Wyatt Sells 2,216 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Christy Wyatt sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $23,866.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christy Wyatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of Quotient Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,324. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $8,180,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $2,506,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $4,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

