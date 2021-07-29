Chromia Price Tops $0.33 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 29th. Chromia has a market cap of $142.48 million and approximately $111.45 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00769674 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

