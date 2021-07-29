Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after acquiring an additional 306,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 139,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after acquiring an additional 189,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,784,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,867,000 after acquiring an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,740,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

CB stock opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.04.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

