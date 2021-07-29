Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 335,986 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

