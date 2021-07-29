CIBC Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$106.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC to C$106.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$321.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up C$1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$91.53. 1,060,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,799. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$71.78 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$61.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

