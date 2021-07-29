CIBC Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to C$106.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 220,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,249. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

