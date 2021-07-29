CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.24.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.14. 2,316,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500,014. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.77. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.