CIBC Reiterates Underpeform Rating for Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)‘s stock had its “underpeform” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Acadian Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.38.

TSE ADN traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,295. The firm has a market capitalization of C$297.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.87. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$14.33 and a 52-week high of C$21.57.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$25.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

