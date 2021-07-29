Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 157,179 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

NYSE:XEC opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.