Cimarex Energy (XEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cimarex Energy to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cimarex Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.24. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

