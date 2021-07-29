Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, an increase of 170.2% from the June 30th total of 3,590,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 1,026.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 468,153 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 2,703.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 530,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

