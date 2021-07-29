Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.350-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.53 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.66 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Shares of CTAS opened at $390.37 on Thursday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $295.52 and a 52-week high of $395.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

