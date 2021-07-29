Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%.
NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,275. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25.
Several research firms have weighed in on CRUS. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.06.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
