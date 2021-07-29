Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,258. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.