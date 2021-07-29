Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRUS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.06.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $82.35. 21,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,044. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.05. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 over the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.