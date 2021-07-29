Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,430 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.23% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 108,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 63,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

