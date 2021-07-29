Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 9,855 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 59,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25.

