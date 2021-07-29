Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 299,747.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,340,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,873 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTF opened at $150.49 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $175.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.51.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

