Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Growth Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,761,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,448,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Growth Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.88.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

