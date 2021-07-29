Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 3,481 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,269 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $71.64 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.23 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $705.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

