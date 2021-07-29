Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 114,806 Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.92% of Ignyte Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGNY opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

