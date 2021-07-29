Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,633 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of ePlus worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in ePlus during the first quarter worth $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ePlus during the first quarter worth $210,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $90.82 on Thursday. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $400,184.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,840 shares of company stock valued at $795,672 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.