Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 8.21% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 406.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period.

Shares of HSMV stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

