Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.51. The company has a market cap of $705.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.67. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $53.23 and a one year high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

