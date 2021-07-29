Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,581 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after buying an additional 200,606 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 516,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 488,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.22.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

