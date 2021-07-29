Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,040,000 after buying an additional 106,581 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after buying an additional 200,606 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 516,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 488,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

