Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of QAD worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of QAD by 511.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of QAD during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of QAD during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of QAD by 572.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $87.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.50.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

QADA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair lowered shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. QAD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

