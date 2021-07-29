Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.36% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $105.66 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $80.87 and a 1-year high of $105.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.70.

