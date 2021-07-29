Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Growth Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GCAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,689,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,790,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,173,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Growth Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

