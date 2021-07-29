Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.15 Million in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,120,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,590,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Shares of LDHAU stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

