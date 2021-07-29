Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCOR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GCOR opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.