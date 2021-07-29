Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,990 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KXI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,941.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

KXI opened at $61.53 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

