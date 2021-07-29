Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.92% of Ignyte Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGNY. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ignyte Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ IGNY opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.