Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

PTF stock opened at $150.49 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $175.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.51.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

