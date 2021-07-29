Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,287 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of GCP Applied Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE GCP opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.88. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

