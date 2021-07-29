Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,520 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $22,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $8,359,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after purchasing an additional 177,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

FRME opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.83. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

