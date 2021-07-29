Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SEMrush at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEMR. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $238,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.53. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

