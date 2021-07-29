Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,051 Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,301,000.

Shares of GCOR opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.98.

