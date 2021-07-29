Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 35,236 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of QAD worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in QAD by 511.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in QAD by 572.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. QAD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 135.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

