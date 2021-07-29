Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 48,633 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,633 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of ePlus worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,231,000 after buying an additional 90,567 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 14.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after buying an additional 46,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.21.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 981 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $88,299.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,493.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,840 shares of company stock valued at $795,672. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

