Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 6,077 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $2,890,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in UniFirst by 283.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 450,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE UNF opened at $215.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.23. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

