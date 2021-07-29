Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 151.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 39,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.14. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $102.74.

