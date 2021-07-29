Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Citigroup worth $179,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $68.10 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

