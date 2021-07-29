Citigroup Upgrades GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Neutral

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.28. 749,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,356. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter worth $1,985,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GreenSky by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 1,848.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 284,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

