Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $148.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.14.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

