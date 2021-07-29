Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CKNHF. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

OTCMKTS CKNHF traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.50. 282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.